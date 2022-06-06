You don’t need a license to fish this weekend, but there’s a catch

Residents who bring their children under the age of 15 can enjoy any of the state parks without a fishing license, but just for this weekend.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesotans from all around the state won’t need a fishing license this weekend, but there’s a catch.

During Take a Kid Fishing weekend, Friday June 10 to Sunday June 12, Minnesotans who bring their children 15 years or younger can fish without licensure, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said in a press release.

The DNR does not require kids under the age of 15 to have proper licensure to fish year round, but they must observe the department’s regulations and the fishing seasons.

Minnesotans can also generally fish without a license in state parks that do not require a trout stamp, the DNR said in the statement.

Anyone 16 or older can buy their fishing license online on the DNR website.

The event comes as Minnesotans are already planning to go out and enjoy the warm weather this weekend, taking advantage of “Free Park Day” on Saturday. The DNR waives any entry fee to its 75 state parks and recreational areas.

