WATCH LIVE: Plymouth PD update on Hwy. 169 shooting; victim identified as youth baseball coach

Armstrong Cooper Youth Baseball Association president Dale Bjerke says Jay Boughton and his son were driving home from a game when someone fired at their car.

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — The man killed after a shooting on Highway 169 Tuesday has been identified as Jay Boughton, a coach with the Armstrong Cooper Youth Baseball Association, according to that organization.

ACYBA president Dale Bjerke says Boughton had been an assistant coach with the 15UAAA team for the past three years, and his son played in the league.

According to Bjerke, Boughton and his son were driving home Tuesday night from a game in Coon Rapids when the shooting happened. Police say Boughton and another driver were traveling south near County Road 9 in Plymouth, when the shooter fired at Boughton's car before driving away.

The suspect's vehicle is believed to be a light colored SUV, possible a Chevy Tahoe or Suburban. Police say the car might have damage to the driver's side rear bumper. Anyone with information should contact Captain Michael Reed at 763-509-5178.

Boughton was taken to North Memorial Medical Center, where police say he later died. His son was released from the hospital last night, Bjerke says.

Bjerke describe Boughton as a "nice man" who was well known in the community. He had coached in Crystal before joining the ACYBA, and was also a soccer coach. His wife is currently on the ACYBA board, according to Bjerke.

Tragically, Boughton is the third young father affiliated with the ACYBA to die this season. Bjerke says one parent died from COVID-19 in April, and another passed away from a heart attack last month.