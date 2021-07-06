Group of Twin Cities young people to speak out about violence

They say the voices of young people are not being heard.

MINNEAPOLIS — A group of young people in the Twin Cities is speaking out Monday after another teen was shot and killed in the metro over the weekend.

Demaris Hobbs-Ekdahl was shot and killed at a graduation party in Woodbury Saturday night.

Young people with American Friends Service Committee and Youth Undoing Institutional Racism will hold a press conference Monday afternoon.

In a press release, the group said the voices of young people are not being heard.

"The proposed safety plans by city leaders like Mayor Frey do not include our voices," the press release read. "As the youth who are being most directly impacted by violence in our communities, we need to be at every decision-making table."

Among other things, the group is asking decision makers to not rely on police intervention at the threat of violence, create policies addressing underlying systemic issues caused by a lack of resources, and re-invest in leadership opportunities for young people.

The press conference comes after a string of violence in the Twin Cities. In addition to Saturday's shooting in Woodbury a St. Thomas student was shot and killed in Minneapolis in late May, the same day he was set to graduate.