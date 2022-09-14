St. Paul man sentenced to 43 years for largest sextortion case in FBI history

Yue Vang previously pleaded guilty to operating an online sextortion scheme that victimized hundreds of young girls.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST PAUL, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on June 15, 2022.

Three months after pleading guilty to a massive sextortion scheme, 31-year-old Yue Vang was sentenced to more than four decades in prison.

At the federal courthouse in St. Paul Wednesday, a judge handed down Vang's 43-year sentence. Vang, who's from St. Paul, was initially charged with two counts of production of child pornography, one count of possession of child pornography, and one count of interstate communications with intent to extort.

KARE 11 reporter Lou Raguse was inside the courtroom during Vang's sentencing and said the judge called this the largest sextortion case in FBI history.

In May, Vang was charged in federal court with exploiting more than 500 minor girls on multiple social media and chat platforms. So far, more than 1,100 victims have been found, including victims from every U.S. state and multiple countries. They range in age from 12-17 years old.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, from 2015 through 2020 Vang "adopted the personae of real minor girls" and posed as real people to get other young victims to produce and send him child pornography. When they refused, Vang threatened to and did release their sexually explicit images and videos.

FBI Supervisory Special Agent Brenda Born worked for two years to bring charges against 31-year-old Yue Vang.

"We were able to uncover approximately 75 identifications and monikers he was using to communicate with the victims," Born told KARE 11 in June.

Born said Vang used dozens of usernames and IDs across different communications or social media platforms such as Skype, Snapchat, Facebook and Kik to lure minors into thinking that they were talking to another minor.

People who may be a victim of Vang's scheme can visit the FBI's website or find more resources through the Department of Justice.

Additional resources for victims:

Watch more local news: