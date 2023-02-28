Minnesota native Yung Gravy to play State Fair Grandstand show

The Rochester native will take the stage at the Minnesota State Fair on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota State Fair is tapping some local talent for the 2023 Grandstand Series.

On Wednesday, Aug. 30, Yung Gravy, aka Matthew Hauri, will take the state fair stage at 7 p.m. with electronic hip hop and R&B artist bbno$.

Hauri grew up in Rochester before attending the University of Wisconsin - Madison where he started rapping.

"I was doing way too much. I started a pizza sales company but then figured I could just start marketing myself," the rapper told KARE 11 in November.

But the Minnesota State Fair show won't mark the first time Yung Gravy brings his talents back home. Last November, he returned to his Midwest roots to perform in front of 60,000+ fans at US Bank Stadium during the Vikings Thanksgiving game and a sold-out show at the Armory.

Tickets for Yung Gravy and bbno$ at the State Fair are available now online or by calling 800-514-3849. The Minnesota State Fairgrounds Ticket Office will not be open for in-person sales.

Other acts slated to perform at the 2023 State Fair include:

The Chicks

Duran Duran

Bastille

Nile Rodgers & CHIC

For the latest updates on the 2023 Minnesota State Fair, which runs from Aug. 24 through Sept. 4, click here.

