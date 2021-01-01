Two lottery players are welcoming 2021 as million-dollar winners

The first $1 million dollar winning tickets were sold in Bloomington and St. Cloud

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Two lucky lottery winners are waking up a little, or a lot, richer in 2021.

According to the Minnesota State Lottery, the first $1 million winners in the Minnesota Millionaire Raffle game bought their tickets at Leroy’s Great Bear Tire & Auto in Bloomington and SFP Liquors on Highway 15 in St. Cloud.

In case you're wondering, those winning numbers are 055888 and 271194.

There were also 12,000 additional winning numbers announced on Friday morning, including five $100,000 winners.

For a complete list of winning Raffle numbers, visit the Minnesota Lottery online.