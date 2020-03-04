Powerball changes jackpot rules due to declining ticket sales

Powerball jackpot rolls will increase based on sales, instead of a $10 million minimum increase. Starting jackpots will also be determined based on sales.

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Adapting has become a common theme over the past few weeks both for people and businesses.

Now, Powerball is making changes.

The Minnesota Lottery, which is a member of the Powerball Product Group - a national association made of lottery directors from across the U.S., announced that jackpots will be determined by a new system.

According to the Minnesota Lottery, Powerball has seen a decline in game sales since people have been asked to stay home in response to the coronavirus. As a result, beginning with the April 8, 2020 drawing, all Powerball jackpot rolls will increase based on sales, instead of a $10 million minimum increase. Starting jackpots will also be determined based on sales, according to a statement on the Minnesota Lottery website.

Due to these changes, the Minnesota Lottery is offering reimbursements to people who purchased a “multi-draw” Powerball ticket from the Minnesota Lottery on or before 5:00 p.m. on April 2, 2020. Those players may claim a refund for the price of all remaining drawings after April 8, 2020 through the expiration of their multi-draw ticket. Players can keep their original ticket for free and it will remain eligible to claim any advertised prize associated with their ticket based upon the new game rules. The Minnesota Lottery says it must receive the player's refund claim form and copies of qualifying tickets on or before December 31, 2020 for reimbursement.