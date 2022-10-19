Powerball delays Wednesday drawing due to technical issue

The lottery game is on winless streak since August, leading the jackpot to expand in size. The grand prize currently sits at $508 million.

WASHINGTON — Wednesday's $508 million Powerball winning numbers are in after a short delay: 6-8-15-27-42, Powerball 10 and Power Play 3.

The drawing was initially delayed because of a technical problem, but it lasted less than an hour.

During the live drawing, the host said Powerball was unable to draw the winning numbers but results would be posted on Powerball's website and its YouTube channel as soon as the problem was fixed. The drawing was posted before midnight Eastern, less than an hour after it was originally scheduled.

The lottery game is on winless streak since August, leading the jackpot to expand in size. The grand prize currently sits at $508 million, with a cash option of $256.3 million.

Players must match all five numbers and the Powerball to win the grand prize. The odds of that happening? Less than 1 in 292 million.

Despite the narrow odds of winning the grand prize, the shot at becoming a millionaire isn't out of the question. While there were no jackpot winners on Monday, there were million-dollar winners in Iowa and Wisconsin, and another player in Kentucky won $2 million by matching all five numbers and the Power Play.

If Powerball remains without a winner after Wednesday night's drawing eventually takes place, players will get another chance at the ever-growing prize on Saturday, Oct. 22.

This summer's near-record $1.377 billion Mega Millions jackpot sent Americans in a lottery frenzy in July, until a winner in Illinois took home the grand prize. Two people came forward last month to claim that prize, but they chose to stay anonymous.

Powerball still holds the world record for largest jackpot with a whopping $1.586 billion prize won in 2016. That prize was shared by winners in Tennessee, Florida and California.

Powerball's current $508 million jackpot would need to remain winless for a while before it reached all-time record status, though it's inching closer to the tenth-largest Powerball prize of $564.1 million.

If you were to stack up $500 million with $100 bills, it would roughly be the size of the One World Trade Center in New York.

Here's a look at the biggest U.S. jackpots ever:

$1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

$1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

$1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

$1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

$768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

$758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

$731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

$699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)

$687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York)

$656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)