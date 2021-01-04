Minneapolis South High School students join protest for justice

After witnessing the aftermath of George Floyd’s death here in Minneapolis and now, the start of Derek Chauvin’s trial, they're using their voices to spark change.

MINNEAPOLIS — For Zach Moore, a senior at South High School in Minneapolis, a banner that reads "Justice for George Floyd" means so much more. “During the uprising last year, we wanted to get more students involved in the protests and demanding justice,” said Moore.

Moore is a part of the group, “Student Movement Activists at South High.” After witnessing the aftermath of George Floyd’s death here in Minneapolis and now, the start of Derek Chauvin’s trial, he’s using his voice to spark change. “Build a movement for students to fight, for their needs, their demands,” said Moore.

“I’m a little nervous and I’m excited,” says Liam Saul, a junior South High School.

Like Moore, Liam Saul stood on top of the Martin Olav Sabo Bridge overlooking Hiawatha Avenue. “This is my community, I live a couple of blocks from here,” says Saul.

Playing a song on his ukulele, open to different perspectives.

“That’s a very powerful tool, the ability to listen,” says Saul.