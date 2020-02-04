Minnesota communities create scavenger hunts for kids

A Minneapolis bike shop has created a scavenger hunt for people of all ages.

In a Savage neighborhood, there are butterflies on sidewalks. Butterflies on driveways. Butterflies on doors and windows.

Butterflies everywhere.

"Everybody gets bored inside including us," said Kellie and Angela, two moms in the community.

They say it is part of their weekly neighborhood scavenger hunt that started a few weeks ago that gives the kids a fun and safe activity.

"There were flowers last week, there's butterflies this week and then it goes for another four or five weeks," said Kellie.

"Brings us outside, bring us back together and know we're all rooting for each other," said Angela.

Across Minnesota, similar hunts are keeping kids busy.

In Elk River, downtown businesses have started a neighborhood window walk.

There's also scavenger hunts for all ages.

Farmstead Bike Shop in Minneapolis posts a location every day on Facebook.

Owner Brianna Lane says people then go to that location, snap a selfie, or a picture of their bike.

If you go to five locations you get a patch.

"Also creates community in a way that we can right now," said Lane.

A sense of community helping us get through this together.

"And it's just a nice way to stay positive through all this," said Kellie. "Because there's a lot of negative stuff out there about it all."