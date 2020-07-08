DEED launches new jobs campaign to get Minnesotans back to work

Every week DEED will highlight a new job that is in high demand during the COVID pandemic.

MINNESOTA, USA — The nation's economic recovery is slowing.

According to the July jobs report released Friday, the U.S. economy gained nearly 1.8 million jobs.

That's much lower than June's number of 5-million jobs.

Economists say unemployment did fall, from 11% to 10.2%, but some say the country's economic recovery is losing steam.

Here in Minnesota there is a new campaign to get people back to work.

"Occupations in Demand" highlights the 30 most in demand jobs right now during the COVID crisis.

Some of the jobs are ones you might expect, such as nursing and food delivery, but others such as marketing management and software development, may not be as well known.

"Software developers, which are always in demand, are even more in demand now as technology has played a key role in our lives,” DEED Commissioner Steve Grove says.



Every week, the Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) will highlight a few of these jobs on social media.



The agency also launched a database that shows how much each of these jobs pay, what training is required, and which companies are hiring.



Grove says there is something for everyone, whether you're looking for a job that's long term, or just a few months until your old job comes back.



"To help people find jobs where they can be safe, earn a living wage, and buckle down and get through this crisis and provide for their families.”

DEED is seeing about 1,500 new job postings a week, but Grove says the problem is finding people to fill them.

He says many of the unemployed workers right now are without a job for the first time in their careers, so they’re not used to navigating through the job market.

“They may also have to look for a job that’s different than the one they had before and that’s a challenging and scary thing,” Grove says.

Here's a full list of the "30 Most In-Demand Jobs in Minnesota" during the COVID Pandemic: