Minnesota firefighters return home after battling wildfires out west

Twenty-nine firefighters return home.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Millions of acres damaged – and more than two dozen lives lost. This year’s wildfire season on the West Coast proved to be deadly and destructive.

Twenty-nine Minnesota firefighters saw the damage firsthand after being deployed to help fight the Slater Fire on the Oregon and Northern California border.

“They took time off from their jobs, they took time off from families, they left the comfort of their homes, jumped out of their trucks and headed to a fire danger zone,” says Minnesota State Fire Marshal, Jim Smith.

A few of the brave firefighters from different stations across Minnesota – returned home last week, and today shared their firsthand experience helping crews battling fires out west. “Some of us were trained on wildland fires, Crosslake and Bemidji,” says firefighter Ward Parker. “The rest of us had some basic knowledge.”

Crews left in mid-September as a part of an Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) deployment – where fire crews across the country head to fire zones to help after Gov. Tim Walz approved a two-week mission. The crews were split into two task forces, where they worked 12-hour shifts daily to protect structures and contain the flames.

“The first seven days, the smoke was pretty moderate, didn’t affect the breathing,” says Assistant Fire Chief, Dan Retka. “I think the altitude was the biggest issue for breathing, and what not," firefighter Nick Dillie said. “We leave and it kind of feels like another day and once you’re there for a few days, it was tough.”

Right now, the Slater fire that started back on Sept. 8 has burned more than 155,000 acres across Northern California and Oregon with 67% containment as of this afternoon.

“To put that into perspective that is 1/3 of Hennepin County that he slater fire has already burned,” says Smith.

While fire crews say the trip came with a few challenges, including carrying large equipment through foreign terrain and safety precautions against COVID-19, these crews are now grateful they were able to make it back home safely.