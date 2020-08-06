Minnesota gym owners prepare for Wednesday reopening

Governor Tim Walz announced last week gyms can reopen on June 10 at 25% capacity.

For nearly three months, The Pilates Body in Woodbury has been closed.

Then came some good news last Friday.

"Oh yeah. Our frowns turned into smiles," said owner Lisa Hein.

She can reopen Wednesday at 25% capacity.

"We are ready to open our doors," said Hein.

Monday she went over her protocols for her appointment based studio.

"Class size is very small. Lots of room and social distancing," she said.

All staff will wear masks and she's also asking clients to wear masks.

"We also have gloves available. Hand washing as well so all that protocol will be in place," said Hein.

Ted Harrison owns G365 Fitness in Coon Rapids. He says he will have cleaning stations and questionnaires for members to check for symptoms.

"The staff whenever we come in we're taking temperatures and we're doing a screening," said Harrison.

Life Time announced their protocols following the Governor's announcement:

- Enhanced cleaning regularly throughout the club, and overnight deep cleaning, using an EPA-registered, hospital-grade disinfectant and virucide that is known to be effective against emerging viral pathogens and human coronavirus, including the virus that causes COVID-19.

- Cleaning stations with disinfectants (in both wipes and spray bottles) throughout the club for members to use before and after exercising on equipment.

- Social distancing measures throughout the club including markings or directions at the front desk, fitness floor, class studios, locker rooms, children’s areas, pool areas and more.

- Dedicated equipment for class participants that is cleaned between classes, in order to promote single use.

- Temperature screening for all team members consistent with governmental orders and guidelines.

- In-club and online seminars, programs and education focused on exercise and nutrition.