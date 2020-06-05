Minnesota National Guard salutes frontline workers with flyovers

Healthcare workers took a break out of their busy days at area hospitals to watch the flyovers.

At Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis Wednesday, our frontline workers gathered for just a moment during their busy days.

"I was looking forward to seeing this," said nurse Robert Walker.

He joined dozens of others outside the hospital.

Outside Children's Minnesota, Dr. Judy Zier was with her colleagues as well.

"I think it's amazing," she said anticipating the special tribute just for them.

"As we do in the military sometimes it is our turn we feel in our community to show our appreciation for them," said Major Bradley Thomas Jordan.

The Minnesota National Guard organized statewide flyovers over medical facilities from Brainerd to Rochester.

Even if it was for just a few seconds, the message it brings means so much more.

"Just feels fitting that they're doing something for civilians," said Walker.

A special thank you to the frontline workers risking their lives during these trying times.

"That kind of support knowing that everyone is out there for us putting in longer hours working under these conditions it means a lot to us so thank you," said Mike Trollinger with Hennepin Emergency Medical Services.

Wednesday's flyovers are part of a nationwide effort to recognize healthcare workers, emergency responders, food industry and other essential workers.

The state of Minnesota has set up a hotline for general questions about coronavirus at 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903, available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.