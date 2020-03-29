Minnesotans take advantage of stay-home-order to finish stay-at-home projects

Combine a gloomy Sunday with a stay at home order, it can be tough to pass the time.
"We're surviving," said Jill Love in Brooklyn Park.
She and her three kids are finding ways without television, video games, and phones.
"I'm really trying to limit their screen time and doing other things that can help," said Love. "We're organizing closets, cleaning out things. the kids are really excited about that."
Are they really?
"Nope not at all," said Love.
Still, they're getting stuff done.
"So that's been fun," said Love.
They're repainting the house.
"A lot of our projects that we would usually do in the summer we're getting done now so that just means hopefully it means it will be a nice summer and we can get outside," said Love.
With Governor Walz issuing a two week stay at home order, Minnesotans now have a lot of time on their hands to do projects they may have been putting off.
Roberto Castillo has decided to remodel his home.
"Change the chimney, change the walls, change the lights, you know more pretty," he said.
The Love family is also showing the love by making masks for healthcare workers and leaving heartfelt messages for them on sidewalks.
"Trying to get them to understand that although we're at home we can still do a lot of things to help others out," said Love.
Proof that there's plenty of things to do around the house during these tough times.
"Get going on my yard and things like that," said Love. "But we need the weather to cooperate with us on that."
The state of Minnesota has set up a hotline for general questions about coronavirus at 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903, available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
