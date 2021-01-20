MPD investigating recent shooting involving potential robbery

Minneapolis police say suspects may be targeting elderly and vulnerable victims.

The intersection of 29th and Franklin in Minneapolis is bustling with the sounds of traffic.

It’s the same place where Monday morning around 7:30 a.m., Minneapolis police responded to the scene and found a 72-year-old man who had been shot.

"Preliminary investigation is that this appears to be a robbery that went poorly and ended with the shooting of our victim," says John Elder, with MPD.

John Elder – a spokesman for the Minneapolis Police Department – says the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He says the suspect left the scene before police arrived.

But he says this latest attack may be a part of a disturbing trend.

"We also see that a number of our victims are tending to be elderly or vulnerable," says Elder.

This comes just weeks after a 76-year-old Somali woman was shot, brutally beaten with a handgun and robbed outside her apartment on 22nd Street East.

The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Da’Seanna Williams, allegedly stole the victims purse and $900 inside, according to police. Williams was charged with 1st degree felony aggravated robbery and 2nd degree felony assault, but has since been released from custody on bail. Elder says the suspect admitted to targeting her victim.

"These folks that are committing these crimes are picking the victims that tend to be the easiest target," says Elder.

While the investigation is ongoing in this latest assault. Elder wants those who may be most vulnerable, to stay aware. "What we always tell people is to know your surroundings," says Elder.