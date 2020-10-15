TSA taking extra safety precautions during peak MEA travel weekend

An estimated 16,000 travelers will fly out of MSP Thursday.

MINNEAPOLIS — MEA break is one of the busiest travel times of the year in Minnesota.

Airport officials at MSP say Thursday is usually the busiest travel day.

This year, an estimated 16,000 travelers will fly out of MSP on Thursday.

That’s compared to around 40,000 travelers that typically fly out in a normal year.

But these days crowds of any size can be dangerous.

That’s why the TSA is ramping up safety measures to keep travelers safe.



"There are some things travelers will see right when they come into the security checkpoint that are different," TSA spokesperson Lorie Dankers says.

The first thing travelers will notice is that all TSA officers are wearing either surgical masks or N95 masks.

Officers are also required to wear gloves, and they’re required to put on a new pair of gloves at the beginning of each shift and every time they touch a passenger or touch a passenger’s personal belongings.

"Another thing that you'll see is travelers are now allowed to bring up to a 12-ounce container of hand sanitizer through the checkpoint. That's a greater volume than what we would normally allow,” Dankers says.

The TSA is also designating one officer during every shift whose sole job is to make sure other officers are wearing their masks and gloves correctly.

The TSA also unveiled a new ID reader to cut down on physical interaction.

Passengers just insert their ID and the TSA officer can verify their identity on a screen.

"That will ensure that you don't have to hand over your ID or your boarding pass over to the TSA officer. The technology takes care of that," Dankers says.

The TSA has also closed every other lane to space out passengers.