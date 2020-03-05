Muddy Waters Bar and Eatery the next business to close

The owners posted on Facebook Saturday night announcing Sunday they will close their doors for the last time.

At noon Sunday, a line started to form along Lyndale Avenue South in Minneapolis.

A line to show support for Muddy Waters Bar and Eatery.

"I was like ahhh," said John Stokke who came out one last time. "It's sad. Been a fan of theirs for a long time."

The business had been trying to stay afloat with take out only.

"Yeah, very minimal staff," said Chef Rory Marino.

He and his coworkers shared what the business meant to them.

"This place just has a way of making people come together and talking to each other like a sense of community," said Rachel Robles.

Muddy Waters joins a growing list of businesses in the metro closing during this pandemic.

Izzy's Ice Cream's St. Paul location, The Bachelor Farmer, Egg and I in Minneapolis to name a few.

"It's a huge blow and we're really sad," said John Wilken-Simon, co-chair of the Lyn-Lake Business Association.

He's now worried more restaurants and bars will meet the same fate.

"Not able to meet the high cost of rent, property taxes, utilities and all that with just a take out situation," he said.

He hopes more people show support.

"Stay strong. Support your people," said Robles.

The Lyn-Lake Business Association is encouraging people to continue supporting these local businesses by ordering take out and buying gift cards for those that are temporarily closed.