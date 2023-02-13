Police: 3 dead, at least 5 injured in shooting at Michigan State University

The police made the statement Monday night on Twitter, saying there appeared to be only one suspect. It did not say if anyone was in custody.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Three people are dead and at least five others were injured in a shooting at Michigan State University in East Lansing Monday night.

MSU Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman said dispatch started getting calls around 8:18 p.m. for a report of shots fired at Berkey Hall.

Arriving officers found multiple victims inside the building. Rozman said there was another report of a shooting at a building nearby. Officers tended to victims at both scenes.

At least five victims were taken to an area hospital, some with life-threatening injuries. The three victims who died were in addition to the five victims who were taken to the hospital.

The suspect, who is still on the run, is described as a short male wearing red shoes, a jean jacket and a baseball hat. MSU police released photos of the suspect just before 11:20 p.m.

Students and staff should stay sheltered in place.

Rozman is asking parents not come to campus.

An alert about the shooting was sent shortly after 8:30 p.m. The alert advised students and staff to "Secure-in-Place immediately and to monitor alert.msu.edu for information."

By 10:15 p.m., police said Berkey, as well as nearby residence halls, were secured.

All classes and sporting events for the next 48 hours have been canceled.

UPDATE: There are 3 confirmed fatalities. This is in addition to the 5 victims who have been transported to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/on3iPHhsfK — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

Aedan Kelley, a junior who lives a half-mile (less than a kilometer) east of campus, said he locked his doors and covered his windows “just in case.” Sirens were constant, he said, and a helicopter hovered overhead.

"It’s all very frightening," Kelley said. “And then I have all these people texting me wondering if I’m OK, which is overwhelming.”

Michigan State has about 50,000 students. East Lansing is about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.