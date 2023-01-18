x
Bank of America warns customers Zelle transactions may be delayed

Some Bank of America customers reported recent Zelle transactions were suddenly "missing" from their accounts on Wednesday.
Credit: AP
The Bank of America logo is seen on a branch office, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

WASHINGTON — Bank of America customers who use the Zelle payment platform may see some recent transactions delayed.

The bank shared a notice to customers in its mobile app on Wednesday, saying some Zelle transactions may not post to accounts as requested. Bank of America promised the transfers would be completed as soon as possible and offered an apology.

The notice to customers came as several angry customers shared their issues with Bank of America's customer assistance Twitter account, with some saying the Zelle transfers had "disappeared" from their accounts, pushing their balances into negative territory.  

As of publication, Bank of America has not provided a reason as to why the Zelle transactions may have encountered an issue.

In response to a request for comment, Zelle said transactions "outside of Bank of America are not impacted." 

Downdetector, which tracks online outage reports submitted by users, indicated a spike in issues with Bank of America around 9 a.m. Eastern. 

Credit: WCNC Charlotte
Screenshot of the Bank of America app alert

We have reached out to Bank of America for comment, but have yet to hear back. 

   

