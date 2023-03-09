350,000 electric heating blankets, pads recalled after reports of fires and burn injuries

The recalled electric blankets from Bedshe International were sold on Amazon and BedsureHome.com from August 2022 through November 2022.

WASHINGTON — About 350,000 Bedsure electric heating blankets and pads are being recalled for posing fire and burn hazards, U.S. product regulators said Thursday.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said consumers should immediately stop using the affected products and contact manufacturer Bedsure for a full refund.

The controller for the heating blankets and pads can malfunction, posing fire and burn hazards, the CPSC said. The firm has received 137 incident and injury reports of the blankets and pads catching on fire, burning, melting and overheating, according to the recall.

Of the 137 reports, 17 of them including burn injuries with one report of someone suffering second-degree burns.

The recalled blankets, made by Bedshe International, were sold on Amazon and BedsureHome.com from August 2022 through November 2022. Prices for the blankets and pads ranged from $25 to $110.

The products being recalled are the Bedsure electric heating blankets in throw, twin and full sizes and were made of flannel or sherpa. The sizes include the 50" x 60," 62" x 84," and the 72' x 84."

The electric heating blankets involved in the recall were sold in beige, black, blue, blue plaid, brown, gray, gray plaid, green, navy, red, red plaid and red plaid (cream).

The recalled heating pads were sold in the sizes 12" x 24," 24" x 22" and 23" x 33," and in the colors brown, gray and teal.

Model numbers for the recalled Bedsure electric heating blankets:

BS-HB5060

BS-HB6284

BS-HB7284

BS-LV0A

Model numbers for the recalled Bedsure electric heating pads:

BS-HP2422

BS-HP1224

BS-HP2433