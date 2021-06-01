WATCH LIVE: President-elect Joe Biden to speak as protesters swarm Capitol

President-elect Biden was previously scheduled to discuss the economy, but is now expected to address the situation unfolding at the U.S. Capitol.

President-elect Joe Biden is planning to provide remarks Wednesday afternoon after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol building as Congress met to certify Electoral College votes.

Biden was previously expected to deliver remarks on the economy, but given the events in Washington, he is expected to pivot to a message addressing the developing situation at the U.S. Capitol.

The skirmishes occurred outside of the Capitol in the very spot where president-elect Biden will be inaugurated in just two weeks.

Congressional leaders inside were whisked to safety. Vice-President Elect Kamala Harris, who was attending the joint session, and was also said to be safe.

Before both the House and Senate went in to recess, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made remarks as the Senate weighed a challenge by a handful of GOP lawmakers to the 11 electoral votes Arizona cast for Biden.

McConnell says while all elections have irregularities, they weren’t “anywhere near the massive scale that would have tipped the entire election.” He says Congress should not declare itself “a national board of elections on steroids,” and says reversing the election results would push the country’s democratic institutions toward “a death spiral.”