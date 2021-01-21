Fireworks, Katy Perry light up Washington to conclude Biden inauguration

With the coronavirus pandemic preventing the typical inaugural balls, organizers created a celebratory atmosphere with celebrity performances.

Fireworks lit up the sky behind the Washington Monument to mark the end of Inauguration Day for President Joe Biden.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden watched the end of the day’s events from a balcony in the White House on Wednesday night. The Bidens' grandchildren danced and clapped on the balcony.

While the coronavirus pandemic and security concerns in Washington vastly scaled back inaugural events, organizers created a celebratory atmosphere with live and recorded celebrity performances, ending with singer Katy Perry.

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, watched the fireworks from the steps of the Washington Monument after Harris delivered brief remarks in her first speech to the nation as vice president.

Thank you @KatyPerry for lighting up the night with your sparkling performance of "Firework." 🎇#Inauguration2021 pic.twitter.com/QAarZwLApB — Biden Inaugural Committee (@BidenInaugural) January 21, 2021

Harris talked about the power of “American aspiration." She called on Americans to remember “we are undaunted in our belief that we shall overcome, that we will rise up.”

She also cast her ascension as the first female vice president as a demonstration of the nation’s character.

Borrowing a line she frequently used on the campaign trail, she said, “We not only see what has been — we see what can be.”

Harris gave a nod to American scientists, parents and teachers who are persevering through the coronavirus pandemic and encouraged people to “see beyond crises.” She spoke during President Joe Biden’s “Celebrating America” event to mark the inauguration.