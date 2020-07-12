Bob Dylan sells his entire catalog of songs to Universal Music

The deal covers 600 song copyrights including “Blowin’ In The Wind,” “The Times They Are a-Changin’,” and “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door,” “Tangled Up In Blue."

WASHINGTON — Bob Dylan’s entire catalog of songs, which reaches back 60 years and is among the most prized next to that of the Beatles, is being acquired by Universal Music Publishing Group.

Dylan has sold more than 125 million records globally after he got his start in the early 1960s in New York City’s Greenwich Village folk music scene.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed, but the New York Times said it is estimated to be worth more than $300 million.

"To represent the body of work of one of the greatest songwriters of all time - whose cultural importance can’t be overstated - is both a privilege and a responsibility," Universal Music Publishing Group CEO Jody Gerson said in a statement. "We look forward to working with Bob and the team in ensuring his artistry continues to reach and inspire generations of fans, recording artists and songwriters around the world.”

Dylan continues to travel the globe each year, performing nearly 100 concerts annually in front of audiences who embrace his new music with the same fervor as they do his classics.