Cargo plane makes emergency landing in ocean near Hawaii; 2 rescued

The FAA said the pilots of the 737 cargo plane reported engine trouble and were forced to land in the water off the coast of Honolulu.

WASHINGTON — A Boeing 737 cargo plane had to make an emergency landing in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Honolulu early Friday morning, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The pilots of Transair Flight 810 had reported engine trouble and were attempting to return to Honolulu when they were forced to land the aircraft in the water off the coast around 2:30 a.m. local time on Friday, the FAA said in a statement.

Both pilots were rescued, the FAA said.

According to the state Department of Transportation, the crash happened about 2 miles off Kalaeloa Airport, Hawaii News Now reported.

U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Commander Karin Evelyn told the Associated Press they received a report around 1:40 a.m. local time of a downed inter-island cargo plane. About an hour later, rescuers in a Coast Guard helicopter spotted the debris field and two people in the water, Evelyn said.

One person was hoisted into the helicopter and taken to a local hospital in good condition, Evelyn said. The Honolulu Fire Department rescued the other person who was also in good condition, she said.

Evelyn told AP that the plane debris remains in the ocean and officials plan to evaluate the pollution when its light out.

The FAA and NTSB will investigate the incident.

CNBC noted the cargo aircraft was not a 737 Max, the Boeing plane which had been grounded for more than a year after two deadly crashes.

The flight tracking site Flightradar24 reported this particular 737-200 plane was built in 1975.

On its website, Transair describes itself as one of Hawaii's largest air cargo providers, with a fleet of five Boeing 737 and five Bombardier SD3-60-300 aircraft.