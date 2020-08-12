Chuck Yeager, 1st to break sound barrier, dead at 97

Chuck Yeager was of the U.S. Air Force's most decorated test pilots and was portrayed in the movie 'The Right Stuff.'

Retired Brig. Gen. Chuck Yeager, one of the U.S. Air Force's most decorated test pilots who was portrayed in the movie "The Right Stuff" has died. He was 97.

A tweet was posted on Yeager's official Twitter account, saying he passed away Monday.



"It is w/ profound sorrow, I must tell you that my life love General Chuck Yeager passed just before 9pm ET," the tweet said, attributing the quote to Yeager's wife, actress Victoria Scott D'Angelo. "An incredible life well lived, America’s greatest Pilot, & a legacy of strength, adventure, & patriotism will be remembered forever."

Charles Elwood “Chuck” Yeager was born February 13, 1923 in Myra, West Virginia.

On Oct. 14, 1947, Yeager was the first person to break the sound barrier. Piloting the Bell X-1, Yeager was dropped from a B-29 aircraft and rocketed to 700 miles per hour, breaking the speed of sound.

The plane was nicknamed "Glamorous Glennis" after Yeager's first wife.

Actor Sam Shepard portrayed Yeager in the 1983 movie "The Right Stuff," which followed the early days of the U.S. space program and the seven Mercury astronauts. Yeager never flew in space.