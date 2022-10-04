Twitter stock frozen after report says Elon Musk may actually buy company

The Musk-Twitter saga has been a back-and-forth roller coaster for months as the world's richest man tried to avoid going through with the deal.

Trading in shares of Twitter was halted after the stock spiked on reports that Elon Musk would proceed with his $44 billion deal to buy the company after months of legal battles.

Musk in April offered to buy the San Francisco company at $54.20. His reported new offer is the same.

Shares jumped nearly 13% to $47.95 Tuesday before trading stopped, after news of the report hit the trading floor.

Bloomberg News reported Tuesday that Musk made his newest proposal in a letter to Twitter, according to people familiar with the case who were not identified by Bloomberg News.

Musk has been trying to back out of the deal for several months after signing on to buy the social media platform in April. But Twitter shareholders have already approved the sale, and he has faced legal backlash from the social media company for trying to stop the transaction.

Musk claimed that Twitter under-counted the number of fake accounts on its platform, and Twitter sued when Musk announced the deal was off.

Neither Twitter nor lawyers for Musk responded to messages seeking comment on Tuesday.

The trial seeking to compel Musk to buy Twitter is set to start in Delaware Chancery Court on Oct. 17.