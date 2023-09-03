Reports: Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell, 56, expected to die within days

Smash Mouth is known for some of the most iconic music of the early 2000s, and their tunes were prominently featured in the movie "Shrek."

WASHINGTON — Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell is in hospice care and is expected to die shortly, according to reports in multiple outlets.

According to TMZ and the Washington Post, the band's founding vocalist, now 56, entered hospice care for the end of his life several days ago after battling years-long medical complications.

Harwell's manager told TMZ that the singer had about a week left. The outlet reported that friends and family have been arriving at his home to say their goodbyes for several days.

About two years ago, fans became concerned about Harwell's health after he appeared to slur his words and yelled at the audience during a live performance in New York. Shortly after the incident, in October 2021, he announced his retirement to focus on his physical and mental health.

The Washington Post reports that Harwell struggled with addiction for years, and dealt with several associated health conditions such as cardiomyopathy — the weakening of the heart muscle — that affected his speech and memory.

Smash Mouth is known for some of the most iconic music of the early 2000s, including "All Star" and "I'm a Believer," which were featured in the animated film "Shrek" and became memes online thanks to the movie's continued popularity over the years.

The band, which apart from bassist Paul De Lisle is comprised entirely of new members from the founding group, has yet to publicly comment on Harwell's condition. Smash Mouth continues to tour with new frontman Zach Goode.