'Friends' cast offers fans a chance to win tickets to the reunion special

You and your friends can win tickets to the 'Friends' reunion special by donating money to support those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The big upcoming “Friends” reunion special is inviting a few extra friends — maybe even you.

Cast members of the popular show have announced that six fans will get a chance to watch the reunion taping live and rub shoulders with stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

“Be our personal guests in the audience for the taping where you’ll get to see us all together again for the first time in ages, as we reminisce about the show and celebrate all of the fun we had,” the cast announced Tuesday. “Plus, sip a cup of coffee with us in Central Perk, and get the ‘Friends’ VIP experience on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour.”

The sweepstakes offer is being presented by The All In Challenge and all proceeds will go to No Kid Hungry, Meals on Wheels and America’s Food Fund, which benefits Feeding America and World Central Kitchen. The All In Challenge has been uniting celebrities, athletes and many others to raise funds for those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and in need.

Entries into the sweepstakes starts at 10 for $10. A maximum of 200 entries per person for the sweepstakes is allowed.