Tommy Lasorda, Hall of Fame Dodgers manager, dies

WASHINGTON — Tommy Lasorda, Hall of Fame Los Angeles Dodgers manager, died Thursday night, according to the team's Twitter page. He was 93.

The team said in a statement that Lasorda, who was just released from the hospital on Tuesday after nearly two months, suffered from "a sudden cardiopulmonary arrest in his home." He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

The Los Angeles Dodgers said, "regarded by many as baseball's most popular ambassador, Lasorda spent 71 seasons in the Dodger organization with Dodger blue running through his veins. He spent the last 14 as special advisor to the chairman."

Lasorda attended the team’s Game 6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Oct. 27 in Texas that clinched the Dodgers’ first World Series title since 1988.

Lasorda had a record of 1,599-1,439 while managing the Dodgers from 1976-96, guiding them to World Series championships in 1981 and ’88. The franchise won four National League pennants and eight division titles under Lasorda. He had a heart attack in June 1996 and retired from managing the Dodgers the following month.

In 2000, Lasorda managed the U.S. Olympic baseball team to a gold medal at the Sydney Games.

In 2012, Lasorda was hospitalized in New York after having a heart attack.