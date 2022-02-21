Here's how to watch the TV finale of 'Arthur'

The beloved children's show has come to an end after 25 seasons.

WASHINGTON — It may not be a wonderful kind of day for fans of "Arthur;" the beloved children's TV show has aired its finale after 25 years on PBS Kids.

The episode makes sure to leave viewers without too many open ends about the characters' futures, and includes a flash-forward scene that depicts the anthropomorphic animal characters all grown-up and living their adult lives in the fictional Elwood City.

Arthur himself pays homage to his adventures over the years, revealing to his now-adult friends he has written a graphic novel about his and his friends' lives.

Another three episodes were aired Monday, wrapping up a six-day marathon featuring more than 250 "Arthur" episodes and movie specials airing on the PBS Kids channel, live stream and YouTube channel, from Feb. 16 to Feb. 21.

But fear not if you missed the showing today: you can now find the full episode on PBS' YouTube channel.

While there will be no future episodes, PBS Kids confirmed in a press release that it will continue to air reruns of the more than 250 episodes.

"Arthur," the longest-running kids animated series in history, has followed the life of aardvark Arthur Read since 1996, and has earned a reputation for showing characters from different backgrounds, to create a diverse world for children to experience.

In July 2021, screenwriter Kathy Waugh revealed production on the show actually wrapped up two years ago.