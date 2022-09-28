Help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian

Several organizations around the country are currently accepting donations to help those affected by the hurricane.

FLORIDA, USA — As Floridians brace for impact from Hurricane Ian, many people will start looking for ways to help those impacted by the monster storm.

Here are some ways you can do to help those affected by Ian in the coming days and weeks:

Red Cross

The Red Cross is accepting monetary donations for disaster relief for the hurricane - click here to donate online. You can also sign up for the annual Fall 50 Mile challenge, a virtual event held in October that raises funds for disaster relief.

The Red Cross is also in the process of sending type O blood products to Florida to ensure those who need care in the wake of the hurricane have the necessary supplies. The organization is encouraging those who can donate blood to do so by finding a blood drive, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

The organization is also sending multiple volunteers from the Dakotas and Minnesota to Florida with 50 more on standby.

The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is accepting monetary donations for disaster relief online or by phone at 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769). The organization's Florida Divisions Emergency Disaster Services (EDS) says that is ready to deploy, "mobile feeding units, including 21 canteens and five rapid response units," after the hurricane has passed, according to a press release.

The @SalvationArmyUS is ready to meet critical needs immediately after #HurricaneIan hits and long after. To help us respond to both Ian and #Fiona, visit https://t.co/m7E9nLLglo today. https://t.co/xFREvbr7sD — Salvation Army USA (@SalvationArmyUS) September 28, 2022

Project HOPE

The organization works all over the world with health care workers to ensure that communities have adequate education, resources and access to healthcare. Project HOPE currently is accepting monetary donations to help those affected by both Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Fiona. You can donate online here.

