Hy-Vee pulls potato salad products as Fourth of July weekend begins

WASHINGTON — As the July Fourth weekend gets underway, Hy-Vee is pulling a popular holiday staple from its stores over safety concerns.
The grocery store chain announced Friday that "out of an abundance of caution" it was "voluntarily withdrawing" all sizes and varieties of its Hy-Vee Potato Salad and Mealtime Potato Salad "due to a presumptive positive microbial result on the line that the potatoes were processed on."
The company said because of the holiday weekend it decided to withdraw all the products before final test results are received, which aren't expected for 7-10 days.
The potato salad was sold at Hy-Vee locations across the company’s eight-state region which covers Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
Here's the full list of withdrawn products:
HY-VEE OLD FASHIONED POTATO SALAD
HY-VEE COUNTRY STYLE POTATO SALAD
HY-VEE DIJON MUSTARD POTATO SALAD
HY-VEE GREEN ONION & EGG POTATO SALAD
HY-VEE CHIPOTLE RANCH POTATO SALAD
HY-VEE DICED RED SKIN POTATO SALAD
HY-VEE LOADED BAKED POTATO SALAD
MEALTIME OLD FASHIONED POTATO SALAD
MEALTIME COUNTRY STYLE POTATO SALAD
MEALTIME DIJON MUSTARD POTATO SALAD
The expiration dates for the impacted potato salad products are between July 31 and Aug. 4.
Customers who have purchased any of the products listed above are urged to throw it out or return it to their local Hy-Vee for a full refund.
The company said there have been no reports of illnesses tied to the potato salad products so far.
