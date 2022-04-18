Infowars files for bankruptcy after Sandy Hook defamation lawsuits

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was ordered in November to pay back the families of Sandy Hook victims for harassment by his followers.

WASHINGTON — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' Infowars show filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Sunday.

Outlets such as NBC and CBS also reported on the bankruptcy filing for Infowars, IWHealth (also known as Infowars Health), and Prison Planet TV. All three companies are owned by Jones.

Jones' companies all filed for bankruptcy in the wake of several high-profile defamation lawsuits; most notably, Jones was sued by the parents of students killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting for claiming that their children weren't really dead and were instead "crisis actors" faking the attack.

Relatives of some of the 20 children and six teachers killed in the 2012 attack sued Jones for defamation after being subjected to harassment and death threats from Jones' followers.

Jones has since said he believes the shooting did happen.

But judges found Jones liable for the damages in three separate lawsuits brought by the families of victims. One trial to determine how much he should pay in restitution was set for later this month, while another was set to begin in August.

Chapter 11 bankruptcy procedures put a hold on all civil litigation such as the lawsuits pending against Jones, allowing them to continue operating while restructuring their finances.

The three companies all filed their bankruptcy documents voluntarily. In the filing, Infowars claimed it owned assets up to $50,000 and liabilities somewhere between $1 million and $10 million.