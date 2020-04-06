J.C. Penney closing these 154 stores first. See if yours is on the list

The retailer, which was struggling before the coronavirus pandemic, announced it was filing for bankruptcy last month and closing more than 240 stores total.

J.C. Penney has released its list of the first 154 stores it will begin closing as part of the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing it announced last month. It's the majority of the more than 240 stores the retailer said it expects to close.

The company announced it expects store closing sales to take 10-16 weeks.

“While closing stores is always an extremely difficult decision, our store optimization strategy is vital to ensuring we emerge from both Chapter 11 and the COVID-19 pandemic as a stronger retailer with greater financial flexibility to allow us to continue serving our loyal customers for decades to come,” said J.C. Penney CEO Jill Soltau said in a statement.

The Plano, Texas, retailer said last month that it plans to close about 192 stores by February 2021, and then 50 additional stores in the year after that.

J.C. Penney is the biggest retailer to file for bankruptcy reorganization since the pandemic.

Here is the full list:

Alabama

Covington Mall, Andalusia

Regency Square, Florence

Jackson Square, Scottsboro

Spanish Fort Town Center, Spanish Fort

Arizona

Little Creek Center, Cottonwood

Christown Spectrum, Phoenix

El Con Shopping Center, Tucson

Arkansas

Independence Center, Batesville

Conway Towne Center, Conway

Mellor Park Mall, El Dorado

The Fashion Center, Harrison

California

Rancho Del Chino Shopping Center, Chino

J.C. Penney, Delano

San Luis Plaza, Los Banos

Woodland Plaza, Paso Robles

Inland Center, San Bernardino

West Valley Mall, Tracy

Countryside Plaza, Turlock

Yreka Junction Mall, Yreka

Colorado

Durango Mall, Durango

J.C. Penney, Fort Collins

Greeley Mall, Greeley

River Landing Shopping Center, Montrose

Connecticut

Torrington Commons, Torrington

Florida

DeSoto Square Mall, Bradenton

Coralwood Shopping Center, Cape Coral

Gulf Coast Town Center, Fort Myers

Regency Square Mall, Jacksonville

Eagle Ridge Mall, Lake Wales

Santa Rosa Shopping Center, Mary Esther

Orlando Fashion Square, Orlando

Lakeshore Mall, Sebring

WestShore Plaza, Tampa

Georgia

Georgia Square, Athens

Northlake Mall, Ttlanta

Arbor Place Mall, Douglasville

Lakeshore Mall, Gainesville

Mount Berry Mall, Rome

Statesboro Mall, Statesboro

Hatcher Point Mall, Waycross

Idaho

Lewiston Shopping Center, Lewiston

Bonner Mall, Ponderay

Illinois

Northfield Square, Bourbonnais

River Oaks Shopping Center, Calumet City

University Mall, Carbondale

Freeport Mall, Freeport

Times Square Mall, Mt. Vernon

Indiana

Bedford Town Fair, Bedford

Concord Mall, Elkhart

NW Pavilion @ Michigan Road, Indianapolis

Kokomo Mall, Kokomo

River Point Mall, Madison

Muncie Mall, Muncie

Pilgrim Place Mall, Plymouth

Richmond Square, Richmond

Vincennes Plaza, Vincennes

Iowa

J.C. Penney, Carroll

Marshalltown Mall, Marshalltown

Kansas

Flint Hills Village, Emporia

Liberal Plaza, Liberal

Central Mall, Salina

Kentucky

Green River Plaza, Campbellsville

Danville Manor Shopping Center, Danville

Bradford Square, Hopkinsville

Market Square, Maysville

Middlesboro Mall, Middlesboro

Town Square Mall, Owensboro

Louisiana

Acadiana Mall, Lafayette

Lakeside Shopping Center, Metairie

Regal Court Shopping Center, Shreveport

Maryland

Boulevard @ Box Hill, Abingdon

Woodmore Towne Center, Lanham

Country Club Mall, La Vale

Michigan

Alpena Mall, Alpena

Cadillac Shopping Center, Cadillac

J.C. Penney, Petoskey

Minnesota

Riverdale Village, Coon Rapids

Eden Prairie Center, Eden Prairie

Grove Square Shopping Center, Maple Grove

Kandi Mall, Willmar

Mississippi

Sawmill Square Mall, Laurel

Starkville Crossing, Starkville

Missouri

Bolger Square, Independence

Kirksville Shopping Center, Kirksville

Montana

Gallatin Valley Mall, Bozeman

Nebraska

Conestoga Mall, Grand Island

New Hampshire

West Street Shopping Center, Keene

Mountain Valley Mall, North Conway

Lilac Mall, Rochester

Upper Valley Plaza, West Lebanon

New Mexico

White Sands Mall, Alamogordo

New York

Finger Lakes Mall, Auburn

Batavia City Centre, Batavia

Roseland Shopping Center, Canandaigua

Sangertown Square Mall, New Hartford

Oswego Plaza, Oswego

Freedom Mall, Rome

Destiny USA, Syracuse

North Carolina

Henderson Square, Henderson

Biggs Park Shopping Center, Lumberton

Twin Rivers Mall, New Bern

North Hills Shopping Center, Raleigh

Richmond Plaza, Rockingham

Ohio

Chapel Hill Mall, Akron

Tri County Plaza, Akron

Carnation Mall, Alliance

Ashtabula Mall, Ashtabula

Governors Plaza, Cincinnati

Northtowne Mall, Defiance

Summit Square Shopping Center, East Liverpool

The Shoppes At Parma, Parma

Miami Valley Mall, Piqua

Oklahoma

Oakwood Mall, Enid

Tandy Town Shopping Center, McAlester

Town Center Plaza, Midwest City

Arrowhead Mall, Muskogee

Shawnee Mall, Shawnee

Tulsa Promenade, Tulsa

Oregon

Cascade Village, Bend

McMinnville Plaza, McMinnville

Garden Valley Mall, Roseburg

Salem Center, Salem

Pennsylvania

Clearview Mall, Butler

North Hanover Mall, Hanover

Beaver Valley Mall, Monaca

Monroeville Mall, Monroeville

Galleria @ Pittsburgh Mills, Tarentum

South Carolina

Anderson Mall, Anderson

Cross Creek Mall, Beaufort

Magnolia Mall, Florence

Myrtle Beach Mall, Myrtle Beach

Prince of Orange Mall, Orangeburg

Rock Hill Galleria, Rock Hill

South Dakota

University Mall, Brookings

Tennessee

Bradley Square, Cleveland

Columbia Mall, Columbia

Dyersburg Mall, Dyersburg

Kingsport Town Center, Kingsport

Foothills Mall, Maryville

Three Star Mall, McMinnville

Texas

Timber Creek Crossing, Dallas

Crossroads Mall, Greenville

West Hills Mall, Huntsville

Music City Mall, Lewisville

Lufkin Shopping Center, Lufkin

Palestine Mall, Palestine

Mirabeau Square, Paris

Utah

Layton Hills Mall, Layton

Cache Valley Mall, Logan

Vermont

Bennington Square, Bennington

Berlin Mall, Berlin

Virginia

Danville Mall, Danville

Colonial Mall, Staunton

Wisconsin