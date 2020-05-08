x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

nation-world

Joe Biden won't go to Milwaukee for acceptance speech

Democratic National Convention organizers announced that all convention speakers, including Joe Biden, will no longer be traveling to Milwaukee.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will not travel to Milwaukee to accept his party’s White House nomination because of concerns over the coronavirus.

Convention organizers announced Wednesday that all convention speakers, including Biden, will no longer be traveling to Milwaukee. 

Biden will instead accept the Democratic nomination from his home state of Delaware. 

The move is the latest example of the pandemic’s sweeping effects on the 2020 presidential election and the latest blow to traditional party nominating conventions that historically have marked the start of fall general election campaigns.

Earlier in the day, President Donald Trump told Fox News that he was considering giving his acceptance speech for the Republican Convention at the White House. 

DNC organizers said their convention will still offer four nights of programming, including a mix of pre-recorded segments and live broadcasts from locations around the country. 

RELATED: President Trump considering giving convention speech from White House

RELATED: Joe Biden campaign announces $280 million ad buy through fall

"From the very beginning of this pandemic, we put the health and safety of the American people first. We followed the science, listened to doctors and public health experts, and we continued making adjustments to our plans in order to protect lives. That’s the kind of steady and responsible leadership America deserves. And that’s the leadership Joe Biden will bring to the White House,” said DNC Chair Tom Perez.

Credit: AP
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event at the William "Hicks" Anderson Community Center in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, July 28, 2020.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)