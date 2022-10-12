Judge sentences Texas family of 5 in Jan. 6 case

The Munn family from Borger, Texas, was among the first to enter the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — A Texas family of five was sentenced on Wednesday for their roles in storming the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6.

Dawn and Thomas Munn received a 14-day prison sentence and their three adult children were given probation and some home confinement, CBS News reported. The Munn family from Borger, Texas, was among the first to enter the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Court documents showed the Munn family entered the Capitol building through a broken window. The family was also captured on security footage released by the Justice Department.

District of Columbia Chief District Judge Beryl Howell called the act a "catastrophic breach" of security and that the Munn family "participated in a mob that stopped the democratic process," according to CBS News.

During the sentencing, Dawn Munn said she was in Washington to get answers about the 2020 election, CBS News reported. Thomas and Dawn brought four of their eight children, three of which were adults, to the Capitol. The minor was not charged.

“I was looking for somebody to show me proof that our election was going to be secure,” Dawn Munn said per CNN. “If we don’t have a secure election, we don’t have a country. This is a country by the voice of the people.”

The family was arrested in July 2021 and pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge, acknowledging they had paraded inside the Capitol building for an hour, CBS News reported.