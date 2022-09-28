Katie Couric reveals breast cancer diagnosis

She shared her treatment journey and urged other women to get their recommended screenings, especially if they may be at additional risk.

NEW YORK — Katie Couric, a journalist and former co-anchor of NBC's "TODAY" show, revealed Wednesday that she has been undergoing treatment for breast cancer — and urged other women to be vigilant in watching out for the disease.

Couric, 65, said she was diagnosed in June after her doctor realized she was six months late for her annual preventative mammogram. The test, and a subsequent biopsy, found cancer.

"I felt sick and the room started to spin," Couric wrote in an essay published Wednesday to her website. She described her treatment: Surgery in July and radiation therapy this month — with yesterday being her final round.

Couric said she now feels fine, despite some pink skin from the treatment.

Couric, who has long advocated for frequent cancer screenings after losing her first husband to colon cancer, said she was sharing her story as a message to other women — especially those like herself who might want additional screening due to dense breast tissue.

"Please get your annual mammogram," Couric wrote. "I was six months late this time. I shudder to think what might have happened if I had put it off longer. But just as importantly, please find out if you need additional screening."

The National Cancer Institute says breast cancer is the second most common cancer in women after skin cancer. It says women age 45 to 54 should get mammograms every year. Women 55 and older can switch to mammograms every two years or continue annual screenings.