Madonna speaks out after hospitalization: 'I'm on the road to recovery'

The singer's 'Celebration' world tour would have started this week in North America.

Madonna spoke out for the first time Monday after a bacterial infection resulted in a several-day hospitalization, telling fans she's focusing on her health.

"I have felt your love," the pop star wrote on Instagram. "I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life."

Madonna did not share any specifics on her health scare, which her manager Guy Oseary described last month as a "serious bacterial infection." The singer spent several days in intensive care and postponed her "Celebration" world tour, which was scheduled to begin July 15 in North America.

"My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children," she wrote. "My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn't want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone."

No new dates have been announced for the postponed U.S. and Canadian shows, but Madonna said she hopes to begin the tour in Europe this fall: "The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe."

The world tour was to be the singer's 12th, but also the first to celebrate four decades of music and her greatest hits, according to an announcement from January.

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” Madonna said in the initial tour announcement.

For now, the "Material Girl" singer said she's working on recovery.

"My focus now is on my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can!" Madonna wrote.