Maryland police issue 'final warning' for residents to wear pants to check mailbox

A town in northern Maryland saw some residents getting a little too comfortable while walking out to check the mail.

When was the last time you wore jeans? Many are thinking of comfort first when working from home during the stay-at-home order in place due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, some Maryland residents are getting too comfortable.

The Taneytown Police Department in northern Maryland posted a reminder for its nearly 7,000 residents — one that you'd think should go without saying.