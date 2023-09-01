Can you buy Mega Millions tickets online?

With $1.35 billion on the line, you might be able to try your luck without standing in line — depending on where you live.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WASHINGTON — Friday's $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot is the second-highest in game history. The only Mega Millions jackpot larger than Friday’s prize was a $1.53 billion jackpot won in South Carolina in 2018.

With so much money up for grabs, the massive jackpot has more and more people trying their luck. If you don't want to stand in line for tickets at the gas station or grocery store, there are ways to purchase them online — but it depends on where you live.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in all but five states, but buying tickets online is much more restrictive.

Can I buy Mega Millions tickets online?

Whether or not you're able to buy a Mega Millions ticket online depends on your location.

If you don't live in one of those states, there might still be other options for you.

Courier services, like Lotto.com and Jackpocket, act as a middle man. Players order lottery tickets via a mobile app or website, then those companies go and buy the ticket on the player's behalf from a licensed retailer in their state, upload an image of it on the app and securely store the physical ticket.

Jackpocket is currently available in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington D.C., and West Virginia.

Lotto.com operates in Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York and Texas.

What time is the Mega Millions drawing?

The next drawing will take place on Friday, Jan. 13 at 11 p.m. Eastern (11 p.m. Central Time, 11 p.m. Mountain Time, 11 p.m. Pacific Time)

What days are Mega Millions drawings?

Mega Millions drawings happen twice weekly, on Tuesday and Friday.

How late can you buy Mega Millions tickets?

The cut-off times for buying Mega Millions tickets vary by state. Usually, it's within one or two hours of the scheduled drawing. Check with your local lottery. Tickets cost $2 per play.

What are the largest US lottery jackpots ever won?

1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)

2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

4. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

5. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

6. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

7. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

8. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

9. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)