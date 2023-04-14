Did anyone win the $476M Mega Millions jackpot?

The Mega Millions jackpot is the 13th largest prize in the lottery game's history.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WASHINGTON — The Mega Millions jackpot is heating up once more.

After Tuesday's $441 million prize failed to produce a winner, the jackpot rose to $476 million. It is the 13th largest prize in the lottery game's history.

The winning numbers for Friday's $476 million prize were 23, 27, 41, 48, 51 and Mega Ball 22.

While there were no winners on Tuesday, three people became millionaires after correctly matching five numbers.

The buildup to the nearly half-billion-dollar prize comes after a historic set of jackpot lottery wins earlier this year.

In January, the Mega Millions jackpot was won a total of four times, including a whopping $1.34 billion prize won in Maine. The month set a record for the lottery game, which had never seen four wins in a single month. Since the last January jackpot win on Jan. 31, there have been 13.2 million winning tickets — just no jackpot winners.

If no one wins Friday's prize, the jackpot will continue to grow. Mega Millions may be looking at breaking records for the largest US jackpots ever won.

What are my chances of winning the Mega Millions?

The game's odds are 1 in 302.6 million.

Lucky winners can choose an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Winners almost always take the cash option, which for Tuesday night’s drawing would have been around $170 million.

What are the largest US lottery jackpots ever won?

$2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)

$1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

$1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

$1.35 billion Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket, from Maine)

$1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

$1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

$768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

$758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

$731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

$699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)