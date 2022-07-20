Microsoft Teams suffered major outage Wednesday

A twitter account for Microsoft updates confirmed the outage on Wednesday and said the company was investigating the issues.

WASHINGTON — Microsoft's collaboration platform Teams suffered a major outage Wednesday night.

The website DownDetector.com, which reports outages submitted by users, indicated a large spike in Teams complaints starting at around 9:20 p.m. By 10:05 p.m., there were over 4,500 reports submitted.

Microsoft Teams is platform that allows users to chat, have meetings and share attachments.

As of midnight, the problems seemed to be alleviated for some users.

"We’ve taken action to reroute a portion of traffic to provide some relief within the environment. We anticipate that some users may be able to access the affected features shortly," the company said on it's website.

Thousands of users were having issues with sending and receiving messages. Teams was displaying error messages saying “We ran into a problem. Reconnecting…,” according to Microsoft's status website.

A twitter account for Microsoft updates confirmed the outage on Wednesday and said the company was investigating the issues. According to Down Detector's website, 64% of the complaints were server connection issues.

"We've received reports of users being unable to access Microsoft Teams or leverage any features. We're investigating the issue and further updates can be found in your Service Health Dashboard via TM402718," the company tweeted on Wednesday.

The 11 p.m. update from Microsoft's twitter account said the cause was a recent deployment containing "a broken connection to an internal storage service, which has resulted in impact."

