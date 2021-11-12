Minnesota court panel weighs allowing more video trial coverage

The panel was directed to look into allowing more coverage after Derek Chavin's trial for the murder of George Floyd.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A state court advisory committee meets Friday to discuss whether to allow more video coverage of criminal proceedings in Minnesota.

”While the decision to allow camera coverage of this trial was based on the unprecedented public health restrictions in place during the pandemic, it would be a mistake for us not to reflect on the lessons learned and experiences gained through this process,” the chief justice said at the time.

The panel, which is in the early stages of its work, is due to report its recommendations by next July.