Minnesotans rally in support of Ukraine amid mounting threats of invasion from Russia

Saturday morning, around 100 community members voiced their support for Ukrainians living in Minnesota, as well as those with family who live abroad.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Around 100 community members gathered on the steps of the State Capitol Saturday to rally in support of Ukraine, amid mounting threats from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Among those who spoke, John Bessler, the husband of Sen. Amy Klobuchar, as well as those from the Ukrainian American Community Center.

Luda Anastazievsky, who moved from Ukraine to Minnesota three decades ago, helped organize the rally. She said family members back home are frightened.

"People are worried. People can’t live normal lives, it’s a lot of psychological pressure. It’s a lot of economical pressure," Anastazievsky said. "Children are suffering because they are living on the demarcation line. Many of them lost homes."

Luda Anastazievsky moved from Ukraine to MN 30 yrs ago and is frightened for family back home.

"People are worried. People can't live normal lives, it's a lot of psychological pressure," she said.

At the same time as the rally, more than 4,500 miles away, in Munich, U.S. Congresswoman Betty McCollum held a press conference with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to call for diplomacy.

Rep. McCollum, a Democrat representing Minnesota's Fourth District, spent the weekend at a security conference with allies from NATO and non-NATO countries, all seeking to resolve mounting tensions from Russia.

After the news conference, I spoke with Rep. McCollum, who said her heart goes out to Ukrainians living in Minnesota, like Anastazievsky. "We really are pushing diplomacy," she said. "And we're ready to provide humanitarian relief to the Ukrainians."