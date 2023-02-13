Multiple injured in shootings at Michigan State University

The police made the statement Monday night on Twitter, saying there appeared to be only one suspect. It did not say if anyone was in custody.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Multiple people were reported wounded in shootings Monday night on the Michigan State University campus, police said.

On Twitter, university police said there appeared to be only one suspect, later described as a “short male with a mask.”

“We are still receiving multiple calls of an active shooter on campus,” police said.

Police are expected to provide an update around 11 p.m.

Authorities ordered students and staff to shelter in place after a report of shots fired around Berkey Hall on the school’s East Lansing campus.

There is another reported shooting at IM East. Police are responding. There are multiple reported injuries. Media staging area is currently being determined. pic.twitter.com/ANAoJ6bsry — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

In an alert sent shortly after 8:30 p.m., campus police reported a “shots fired incident occurring on or near the East Lansing campus.” The alert advised students and staff to “Secure-in-Place immediately" and to monitor alert.msu.edu for information.

MSU police said in a later tweet “There is another reported shooting at IM East. (a recreational facility). Police are responding. There are multiple reported injuries.”

The East Lansing High School auditorium, where a school board meeting was being held Monday night, was locked down and people were being prevented by police from leaving, the Lansing State Journal reported.

The university tweeted that all campus activities, including classes and athletics, are canceled for the next 48 hours and no one should go to campus on Tuesday.