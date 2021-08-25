OnlyFans website suspends plan to ban 'sexually explicit' content

OnlyFans has become famous as a space for celebrities to interact with people as well as a place where sex workers can post and get paid in a relatively safe manner.

OnlyFans, a site where fans pay creators for their photos and videos, has "suspended" a plan to ban “sexually explicit” content.

The ban was announced last week and had been scheduled to start Oct. 1. A spokesperson at the time said it was the result of requests from banking partners and companies that handle financial transactions, a spokesperson said.

OnlyFans has become famous as a space for celebrities to interact with people on a personal level, as well as a place where sex workers can post and get paid in a relatively safe manner.

"We have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned October 1 policy change," OnlyFans said in a tweet on Wednesday. "OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators."

OnlyFans has tried to distance itself from its association with porn, recently announcing an OFTV streaming app, which is available for download from the major tech platforms, and features content around categories like fitness, cooking, comedy and music. It's not available as an app via the Apple and Google stores, which ban pornography.