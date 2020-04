Pileup along icy Chicago expressway sends 14 to hospitals

Officials said that low traction along expressway was responsible for the collisions.

Portions of a Chicago expressway left icy by a wintry blast that brought overnight snowfall led to a pileup involving of dozens of vehicles early Wednesday, sending 14 people to hospitals, officials said.

Nearly 60 vehicles were involved in the 5 a.m. pileup along the Kennedy Expressway, the Chicago Fire Department said. The crash prompted Illinois State Police to close all of the expressway's southbound lanes near Chicago's North Avenue, and multiple northbound lanes were also closed.

Chicago fire officials said 14 people were transported to area hospitals and 45 others were evaluated at the scene.

Officials said that low traction along expressway was responsible for the collisions.

The National Weather Service said light snow had produced accumulations of less than a half-inch (1.3 centimeters) overnight as temperatures fell below freezing and state police were urging people to stay off local roadways.