Planning a spring break trip to Mexico? Travel advisories are now in place after deadly kidnapping

The State Department issued a do not travel warning for Tamaulipas state, where Matamoros is located and the kidnapping allegedly happened.

TAMAULIPAS, Mexico — Two Americans are back and recovering in the U.S. after a deadly kidnapping just over the border in Mexico left two others dead.

One person is in custody related to the kidnapping.

The attack happened in Matamoros, a city in the northeastern Mexican state of Tamaulipas. It comes with a warning from experts as thousands of people are preparing for spring break

"That area, Tamaulipas, is known for having high interpenetration of organized crime," said Nathan Jones, Ph.D., a professor at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas. "Such that, we don’t even trust the violence numbers that come out."

Professor Jones is an expert in drug policy and Mexico studies who says crime activity is common along the northern border.

"I think people should be concerned and they should be paying very close attention to State Department travel warnings," said Jones.

The State Department issued a level four, "Do Not Travel" warning for Matamoros on Friday when the kidnappings allegedly happened. It's the highest warning it can give and it's still in effect now.

Jones recommends tourists stay at their resort and avoid buying drugs and alcohol.

"It really matters the activities the individual engages in when they go to these places," said Jones. "I can’t give a blanket answer as far as safety, but what I would say is some of those activities could potentially put someone in harm’s way if they went out to purchase illegal drugs or something like that."

He says your risk factor goes up even more if you have religious tattoos, flashy jewelry or are a man in your 20s and early 30s, who cartels often see as rivals.

The Biden Administration has since imposed some sanctions against cartel groups, including one of the oldest and most famous, the Gulf Cartel, which is based right in Matamoros.

Jones says more cooperation between Mexico and the U.S. is necessary, especially financially, to be able to spend more on enforcing the rule of law.

"We can talk about all the security policies we want, but if you don't have the money to pay for them, I don't know what we're really talking about," said Jones. "We can't make them real."

Besides Matamoros, there are more than two dozen travel warnings in place, some of which stem from previous years. They include the state of Quintana Roo, which is where the popular Cancun is located.

If you decide to go to high-risk areas, here are some tips that other experts strongly encourage:

Enroll your trip in the State Department's Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP).

Draft a will and designate appropriate insurance beneficiaries and power of attorney.

Discuss a plan with loved ones regarding care and custody of children, pets, property, belongings, non-liquid assets (collections, artwork, etc.), funeral wishes, etc.

Share important documents, login information, and points of contact with loved ones so that they can manage your affairs if you are unable to return as planned to the United States.

Identify key sources of assistance for you and your family in case of an emergency, such as the local U.S. embassy or consulate, FBI, the State Department’s Office of American Citizen Services, your employer (if traveling on business), and local friends and family in the high-risk area.

Appoint one family member to serve as the point of contact with hostage-takers, media, U.S. and host country government agencies, and members of Congress if you are taken hostage or detained.

Establish a proof of life protocol with your loved ones, so that if you are taken hostage, they will know specific questions (and answers) to ask the hostage-takers to be sure that you are alive (and to rule out a hoax).

Leave DNA samples with your medical provider in case it is necessary for your family to access them.

