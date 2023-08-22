'My beautiful angel': Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian welcome baby No. 2

The tennis star announced the birth of her second daughter in a TikTok video Tuesday.

WASHINGTON — Tennis legend Serena Williams has officially welcomed her second child with Alexis Ohanian.

Williams, 41, announced the birth of her second daughter in a TikTok video Tuesday.

In the video, the tennis star joins her husband on the couch and is later accompanied by their 5-year-old daughter, Olympia. Williams excuses herself for a second before returning with her newborn baby wrapped in a blanket.

"Welcome my beautiful angel," she said in her caption.

Ohanian shared in a separate post that the baby's name is Adira River Ohanian. "I'm grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama," he wrote.

The pair revealed they were expecting a baby girl three weeks ago in a YouTube video from their baby shower. Throughout her pregnancy, Williams has shared countless of personal moments on her YouTube channel, including a video showing how her 5-year-old found out she was going to be a sister.

Williams and Ohanian revealed they were expecting their second baby during a Vogue livestream at the Met Gala in May. The tennis star eventually confirmed the news with an Instagram post.

"Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala," she captioned the photo.

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, announced in August 2022 that she would retire from tennis as she wanted to focus on her business interests — and having another child.